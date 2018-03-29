Lonely Shark Spotted Patrolling Capistrano Beach Near Homes

A lone shark looks towards the shore near Capistrano Beach.

A shark was spotted Wednesday roaming the waters of Dana Point at Capistrano Beach in footage captured by one Orange County resident.

Aerial footage shows a lonely shark facing the shore, where beach homes line the coastline. No people appeared to be by the sea in the video.

Great white sharks were seen swimming around “hot spot” beaches like Balboa Shores, Dana Point and Santa Monica in 2017. Shark researcher Chris Lowe told NBC4 media partner KPCC that he noticed a decline in shark appearances in late November, around the time they typically head south for warmer waters.

Multiple shark sightings were reported during the summer of 2017 in Orange County and Long Beach. Shark attacks in Southern California are considered rare and experts say people are typically able to escape an attack once they are released by the marine animal.

Sharks primarily prey on sea lions, seals and other marine mammals. When they do attack humans, it is usually when they are curious or confused, according to the National Ocean Service.