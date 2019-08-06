A man was arrested after allegedly making violent online threats targeted at the Long Beach rally for Bernie Sanders. Conan Nolan reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. Aug. 6, 2019. (Published 4 hours ago)

A man accused of making online threats targeting a Sen. Bernie Sanders rally set for Tuesday evening in Long Beach was arrested, police said.

On Sunday, a concerned citizen contacted Long Beach police to report the online threats of violence.

Rafael Guzman, 27, of Huntington Park was arrested Monday on suspicion of making criminal threats and threatening a public officer.

Long Beach police said they took immediate steps and reminded the community that any kind of threat — in person or online — carries serious consequences.

The arrest comes days after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left dozens dead and many others injured.

Presidential hopeful Sanders is scheduled to hold a rally at Long Beach City College beginning at 7 p.m.

"We don’t comment on security," the Sanders campaign said regarding the threat.

Guzman was being held at Long Beach City Jail, but was released after posting $50,000 bail.

"We want to thank the concerned community member for bringing this information forward and ask everyone to follow the philosophy of 'See Something, Say Something' when witnessing or hearing suspicious activity," Long Beach police wrote in a statement.

Anyone reporting a threat should call 911 or 562-435-6711 for a nonemergency situation, Long Beach police said.