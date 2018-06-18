Long Beach Burglary Results in Theft of a Dog

Police in Long Beach are searching for a brazen dognapper. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on June 18, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Long Beach burglary Sunday morning resulted in the theft of a local couple's beloved dog.

Miranda Perez initially heard footsteps in her living room, while her boyfriend, Kenny, went to investigate. Kenny caught the perpetrator in the act, chasing him out of the house while firing warning shots with his Sig Sauer handgun.

Long Beach Police arrived at the scene at approximately 10:45 a.m., but unfortunately, the thief was able to escape with tools and Perez's 1-year-old French bulldog, Archie.

The suspect is still at large, but was seen on a neighbor's surveillance camera in a dark grey Nissan Versa. The suspect was described as male with a shaved head and facial hair, 5'8" to 5'11" tall and between 170 - 180 pounds. He was also seen wearing black sunglasses, a black hooded long-sleeve sweatshirt, dark jeans and grey tennis shoes.

The thief was also seen on footage to be accompanied by two other individuals.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Burglary Detective Daniel Martinez at (562) 570-7392. Anonymous tips can also be received through "LA Crime Stoppers" at 1-(800) 222-TIPS (8477).