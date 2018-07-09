The 77-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Long Beach Fire Department captain as firefighters responded to an explosion at a senior home made his first court appearance Monday.

Arraignment for Thomas Man Kim, who was wearing a hospital gown and seated in a wheelchair, was continued to Aug. 15. Kim was charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder of a firefighter, two counts of attempted murder and one count each of arson of an inhabited structure and explosion with intent to murder.

His public defender requested the postponement and said she has been unable to communicate with Kim.

Several colleagues of fire Capt. David Rosa also were at the court hearing. Rosa was struck and killed by gunfire when he was responding to a report of an explosion June 25 at a Long Beach senior home. The 45-year-old, a 17-year veteran of the department, is survived by his wife and two children.

"The world has changed for us, but we'll continue to do what we have to," said Long Beach Fire Deputy Chief Richard Brandt. "We'll honor our brother, Dave Rosa.

"Every day is a difficult day after the fact. But I know Dave is looking upon us."

A second firefighter and senior home resident were shot and wounded.

Kim was arrested that morning, accused of setting off an explosive device in his apartment in an effort to kill a female neighbor who lived above him and with whom he had been feuding, according to prosecutors. Kim also was injured in the explosion and fire at the Convenant Manor senior apartments.

A handgun was recovered at the scene. Bomb squad technicians removed flammable liquids believed to be gasoline from the apartment, police said.