What to Know Federal workers in Long Beach can receive help paying bills amid the shutdown.

The City of Long Beach said they can help arrange for workers to make payments after the shutdown ends.

Any federal workers who've had services shut off or have late payments can call the phone numbers below.

Long Beach federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown can get help through the city paying some bills, officials said Thursday.

As some workers weren't receiving paychecks amid the partial government shutdown currently in its 27th day, the City of Long Beach was offering financial relief.

"We are in the middle of the longest federal government shutdown in history," said Mayor Robert Garcia in a news release. "It's important we help provide support to our fellow public servants in their time of need. I encourage those who are impacted to call our customer service staff for assistance."

Any federal workers in need of help paying for utilities - like water, trash, or gas - can contact the city for help with late payments or if they've had water turned off because of failing to pay.

Contact numbers:

Utility Services, (562) 570-5700.

Parking Citations, (562) 570-6822.

Billing Services for Collections, Ambulance, and False Alarms, (562) 570-7600

The city said workers can make arrangements to pay bills after the shutdown ends.