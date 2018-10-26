Long Beach Grandmother Robbed of Family Treasure - NBC Southern California
Long Beach Grandmother Robbed of Family Treasure

By Hetty Chang

Published 31 minutes ago

    A Long Beach grandmothers says she was the target of a couple who distracted her, and took a family treasure from her. It wasn't until later, however, that she noticed her gold bracelet had disappeared. (Published 35 minutes ago)

    A 24-carat bracelet considered a family heirloom is now long gone as it was snatched from a Long Beach woman’s wrist.

    Pamara Khensouvann was being distracted by a woman who attempted to steal her bracelet - and she did.

    Surveillance video from Khensouvann’s home shows a white SUV passing by, and then reversing.

    A woman waves from the back seat asking for directions to a hospital and as Khenosouvann explains, the woman strangely offers her a gift. The gift was as necklace that the woman forced onto her wrist and as she wrapped it around, she took the 24-carat bracelet.

    “I used to wear it everywhere I go,” Khensouvann said, “that’s a gift from my mom.”

    Reportedly, several people have been victims of the same couple of women.

    Khensouvann hopes this video leads to their arrest.

