Long Beach Hospital Spreads Autism Awareness

Miller Children's & Women's Hospital in Long Beach will be holding an event to spread awareness on Autism Awareness Month and to celebrate Autism Awareness Day on Tuesday, April 2, from noon to 1p.m.

The event hopes to bring together more than 100 patients and their families living with autism and encourages attendees to wear blue. There will be various sensory activities for attendees to participate in like making blue slime.

At the end of the event, attendees will make a visual statistic by placing one large white pinwheel among 58 blue pinwheels “to represent the 1 in 59 children who are living with autism in the U.S,” according to the Long Beach medical center.

Chik-Fil-A will be catering the event and their cow mascot, along with Millie the Dolphin, the hospital’s mascot will be in attendance.

Miller Children's & Women's Hospital is located at 2801 Atlantic Ave. in Long Beach.