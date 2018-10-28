Long Beach Police Searching for Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Long Beach Police are looking for the driver of a white pickup truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead early Sunday morning. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Long Beach Police are looking for the driver of a white pickup truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 22-year-old woman dead early Sunday morning.

Officers found the woman in the street at the corner of Tivoli Drive and 2nd Street at around 1:30 a.m. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the woman walking along the median between lanes as cars whip past on either side of the divide. She appears to stagger as she walks before falling down. A white pickup appears into the frame, stops briefly, then continues driving forward over the woman.

Police are searching for the driver of the truck and for any other witnesses.