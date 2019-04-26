Long Beach Residents Can Have a Fresh Start by Clearing Their Outstanding Warrants - NBC Southern California
Long Beach Residents Can Have a Fresh Start by Clearing Their Outstanding Warrants

Long Beach will host their third Warrant and Expungement Servicing Event to address the high level of nonviolent offenses in the system that need to be cleared.

By Marcela Valdivia

Published 30 minutes ago

    Long Beach Police Department pictured in July of 2018.

    What to Know

    • When: Saturday, April 27

    • Where: Long Beach City College

    • Time: From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    Long Beach is looking to help residents with a fresh start.

    On Saturday, residents can take care of outstanding traffic or nonviolent misdemeanor warrants at the police department's clearing event. 

    The Long Beach Police Department and prosecutor’s office will co-host their third Warrant and Expungement Servicing Event to address the high level of nonviolent offenses in the system that need to be cleared.

    LBPD representatives will be at Long Beach City College to help clear warrants while licensed attorneys and paralegals will help expunge criminal convictions.

    Last year, more than 130 people had warrants cleared. People who qualify will be issued a new citation and court date for their outstanding warrant to handle the warrant violation in court.

    All nonviolent offenses must only be issued by Long Beach Police Department in order to qualify. Warrants that will not be eligible for a citation release include a felony crime, misdemeanor warrant involving violence or a misdemeanor warrant involving a violation of a restraining, protective, or stay away order. 

    Below are details about the Warrant and Expungement Servicing Event

    When: Saturday, April 27; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    Where: Long Beach City College, 1305 East Pacific Coast Hwy Long Beach, CA 90806

    Parking: Lot #1, at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue.

