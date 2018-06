A 35-year-old transient was found shot dead on the 1700 block of Daisy Avenue in Long Beach on June 19, 2018.

Police are searching for a shooter on a bike who opened fire on a homeless man Tuesday morning in Long Beach.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Daisy Avenue just before 3 a.m. after a report of a shooting, according to Long Beach Police.

The victim was shot multiple times. The coroner's office has confirmed that the vicitim was a 35-year-old man.

The victim's name has not been released.

A detailed description of the attacker was not immediately available.