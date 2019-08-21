Police Arrest Man Accused of Making Violent Threat Targeting Long Beach Marriott

Evidence seized by the Long Beach Police Department during the arrest of a Huntington Beach man who made threats against a Long Beach hotel.

A man accused of making a violent threat against a Long Beach hotel who was found to have access to weapons and "had a plan" was arrested, Long Beach police announced Wednesday.

The Long Beach Police Department held a news conference to announce the arrest of the 37-year-old Huntington Beach resident.

Chief Robert Luna and Mayor Robert Garcia said if the threat hadn't been taken seriously, it could have resulted in a mass casualty incident.

After the man made the threat, an employee of the Long Beach Marriott contact police who immediately started investigating. They found the man and determined he had access to weapons and ammunition.

2019 Southern California Images in the News

Chief Luna said the man "had clear plans" and "intent and means" to carry them out, which could have resulted in mass casualty incident."