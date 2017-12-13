Du-Par's, known for its legendary buttermilk hot cakes, is closing its Studio City location on Jan. 1. This was their first location after they expanded from the Original Farmer's Market where they debuted in 1938.

Workers told Eater Los Angeles that they are closing due to a stalled lease renegotiation. The restaurant said they don't have a new location lined up but hope to be back in Studio City.

This location, which has been opened since 1948, will continue to be open 24 hours until the closure. Fans of Du-Par's can continue to enjoy their favorite dishes at the restaurants Original Farmers Market, Pasadena and Las Vegas locations.