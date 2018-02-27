 Look Inside: Palm Springs Home Owned By Debbie Reynolds Up for Sale - NBC Southern California
Look Inside: Palm Springs Home Owned By Debbie Reynolds Up for Sale

By Andrew Schwendiman

You could be singin’ in the sun! A Palm Springs home formerly owned by Debbie Reynolds is on the market for $665,000.

Built in 1959, the Mid-Century home sits in the historic Racquet Club Estates neighborhood of Palm Springs.

Reynolds purchased the three-bedroom, two-bath property in 1963, reportedly for her parents. Her children, Todd and Carrie Fisher, visited their grandparents often here, according to Redfin.

The current owners restored the home with remodeled bathrooms, a modern kitchen, polished concrete floors, and several other amenities.

Is this the desert home of your dreams?
