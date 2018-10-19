Looking for a Seasonal Job? UPS is Hiring

Everyone knows about Black Friday, but do you know about UPS Brown Friday?

UPS, the multinational package delivery company, is holding its one-day hiring fair on Friday, Oct. 19 across the country.

In efforts to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees for its annual holiday shipping rush, UPS’s Brown Friday will hire thousands of candidates on the spot.

“Just about everyone has heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but for anyone looking for a great seasonal job this holiday season, UPS Brown Friday promises the first good deal of the season,” said Vice President of Human Resources Stefond Harris. “Many of those who come to one of our job fairs this Friday could be signed up for a seasonal role by Monday.”

There are full and part-time positions available for package handlers, drivers and driver helpers and all positions could possibly lead to permanent employment.

These are the locations and times for the hiring events in Los Angeles:

22 Brookline Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656; 10:00 am- 2:00 pm

13233 Moore St., Cerritos, CA 90703; 10:00 am- 2:00 pm

4700 Eastern Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90040; 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

2925 E. Jurupa St., Ontario, CA 91761; 10:00 am- 2:00 pm

If you’re unable to attend a hiring fair, you can still apply online at UPSjobs.com.