Los Alamitos Weighs Opting Out of So Called Sanctuary Law

By Associated Press

Published 2 hours ago

    A Southern California city will consider an ordinance to exempt itself from a state law that limits cooperation between local police and federal immigration agents.

    The Orange County Register reports Saturday that the city of Los Alamitos will discuss the proposal at a meeting on Monday. 

    The proposed ordinance says city councilmembers have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and that California's so-called sanctuary law may conflict with it and federal law. 

    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sued California earlier this month over the law. 

    Loyola Marymount University law professor Kathleen Kim says the argument in the city's proposed ordinance is flawed. 

    Mayor Troy Edgar says he wants to discuss the proposal. 

    Los Alamitos is a city of 12,000 people about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

