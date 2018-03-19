Los Alamitos City Leaders Vote to Opt Out of So Called Sanctuary Law - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Immigration in America

Immigration in America

Full coverage of immigration issues in the U.S.

Los Alamitos City Leaders Vote to Opt Out of So Called Sanctuary Law

By Associated Press and Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Los Alamitos City Leaders Vote to Opt Out of So Called Sanctuary Law

    A Southern California city wants to exempt itself from a state law that limits cooperation between local police and federal immigration agents.

    The city of Los Alamitos voted 4 to 1 on the proposed ordinance at a meeting on Monday, making moves to exempt itself from the California Values Act, SB54. A large crowd gathered and many voiced their opinions on the ordinance. 

    The ordinance said city councilmembers have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and that California's so-called sanctuary law may conflict with it and federal law. 

    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sued California earlier this month over the law. 

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 3-7-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    Loyola Marymount University law professor Kathleen Kim says the argument in the city's proposed ordinance is flawed. 

    Los Alamitos is a city of 12,000 people about 25 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices