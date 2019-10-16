Welcome Back to Anaheim: Angels Agree to Terms With Manager Joe Maddon

Manager Joe Maddon #70 of the Chicago Cubs stands for the national anthem prior to a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on September 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels are welcoming back a familiar face with high hopes that he can turn things around for a club coming off another disappointing season.

After weeks of rumors, the team announced Wednesday that it agreed to terms with former Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon. Maddon takes over a team that finished a dismal 72-90, the franchise's worst record since 1999.

Maddon spent 31 years employed by the Angels as a player and a coach in the organization. He was a bench coach with the 2002 World Series champions under Mike Scioscia before leaving for manager jobs in Tampa Bay and Chicago, where he won the World Series in 2016.

His Angels roots date to 1975 when he signed with the team as a catcher. Over the next three decades, he bounced around the organization as a playe and coach.

Maddon managed Tampa Bay for nine seasons, starting in 2006, before managing the Cubs. One of the most infamous title droughts in sports came to an end when Maddon led the Cubs to the 2016 World Series title -- the team's first in 108 years.

He was let go by Chicago on the final day of the regular season after the team missed the playoffs for the first time in his five-year stint.

The Angels parted ways with manager Brad Ausmus shortly after the final game of the season, a move that was followed by speculation that team would pursue Maddon.