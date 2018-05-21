Election Deadline: Register to Vote in the June 5 Gubernatorial Primary

Monday is the deadline to register to vote in next month's California primary election.
California residents must register Monday before the midnight deadline. Seventy-five percent of eligible residents are registered to vote -- the highest percentage entering a gubernatorial primary in the last 64 years, accoding to state elections officials.
How to Register
- Call: 800-481-8683
- Online: Click here
What You'll Need
- Your California driver license or California identification card number
- The last four digits of your social security number
- Your date of birth
Who Can Register?
- To register to vote in California, you must be:
- A United States citizen and a resident of California
- 18 years old or older on Election Day
- Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony
- Not prohibited from voting by a court because of mental incompetency