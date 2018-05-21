Election Deadline: Register to Vote in the June 5 Gubernatorial Primary

Monday is the deadline to register to vote in next month's California primary election.

California residents must register Monday before the midnight deadline. Seventy-five percent of eligible residents are registered to vote -- the highest percentage entering a gubernatorial primary in the last 64 years, accoding to state elections officials.

How to Register

Call: 800-481-8683

Online: Click here

What You'll Need

Your California driver license or California identification card number

The last four digits of your social security number

Your date of birth

Who Can Register?