Election Deadline: Register to Vote in the June 5 Gubernatorial Primary

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 44 minutes ago

    Monday is the deadline to register to vote in next month's California primary election.

    California residents must register Monday before the midnight deadline. Seventy-five percent of eligible residents are registered to vote -- the highest percentage entering a gubernatorial primary in the last 64 years, accoding to state elections officials.

    How to Register

    • Call: 800-481-8683
    • Online: Click here

    What You'll Need

    • Your California driver license or California identification card number
    • The last four digits of your social security number
    • Your date of birth

    Who Can Register?

    • To register to vote in California, you must be:
    • A United States citizen and a resident of California
    • 18 years old or older on Election Day
    • Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony
    • Not prohibited from voting by a court because of mental incompetency

