Yelp Posts Top 100 Places to Eat - NBC Southern California
Yelp Posts Top 100 Places to Eat

Fifteen California restaurants made the list.

By Marcela Valdivia

Published 2 hours ago

    Attention foodies!

    Yelp released its annual list of the top 100 places to treat yourself in the nation for all food enthusiasts.

    Seven out of the 15 California restaurants that made the top 100 are based in Los Angeles County.

    Yelp said they figured out the top spots by looking at volume and rating of business reviews in the three and four dollar sign categories.

    Somm's Kitchen was the highest-ranking California restaurant at No. 10. The restaurant in Paso Robles is popular for its expertly-paired food and wine.

    The three Los Angeles restaurants on the list include: Japanese cuisine N/Naka (No. 26), Latin-inspired restaurant DAMA (No. 83) and Middle Eastern restaurant Bravel (No. 85).

    Take a look at our interactive map and pictures to find the nearest restaurant to take someone special.

    Somm's Kitchen10. Somm's KitchenPaso Robles, CA

                                                        Photo credit: Mike A. via Yelp

     

    18. Sake 107 — Petaluma, CA

    Photo credit: Eiji A. via Yelp

     

    26. N/NakaLos Angeles, CA

                                                        Photo credit: Travis B. via Yelp

                                                       

    33. Galpao Gaucho — Napa, CA

    Photo credit: Charlie B. via Yelp

    38. Brasas Do Brazil— Concord, CA

                                                        Photo credit: Teang K. via Yelp

     

    52. Scratch Bar & Kitchen — Encino, CA

    Photo credit by: Scratch Bar & Kitchen via Yelp

    57. Tar & Roses — Santa Monica, CA

                                                        Photo credit: Tar & Roses via Yelp

                                                           

    58. Yakiyan — Hacienda Heights, CA

    Photo credit: Lanny D. via Yelp

      69. Liholiho Yacht Club — San Francisco, CA

                                                        Photo credit: Liholiho Yacht Club via Yelp

    71. Hanna’s Restaurant & Bar

    Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

    Photo credit: Trenton T. via Yelp

    78. Anaheim White House Weddings— Anaheim, CA

    Photo credit: Anaheim White House Weddings via Yelp

                                                              

    82. Shabu Shabu Zen and Sake Bar — Rancho Mirage, CA

    Photo credit: Wayne C. via Yelp

    83. DAMA — Los Angeles, CA

                                                       Photo credit: Emery Y. via Yelp

    85. Bavel- Los Angeles, CA                

    Photo Credit: Kevin P. via Yelp

    94. Barrique- Venice, CA

                                                        Photo credit: Barrique via Yelp

    Curious about the 2018 list? You can find that here. 

    Scratch Bar &

    Kitchen

