The Los Angeles Chargers first round pick Derwin James finally arrived in Los Angeles Friday morning at the team’s facility.

James had a million dollar smile, with a billion dollar work ethic intact, hoping the season started tomorrow. When James entered the Chargers facility before he spoke a word to the media, his presence was felt vigorously, which is a sure sign of an alpha player with strong leadership qualities.

The proud 6’3", 215 pound safety raised his jersey with pride along side head coach Anthony Lynn, GM Tom Telesco, and President Of Football Operations John Spanos.

“It’s a dream come true. I’m just excited to be here,” James said. “This is just the first step to starting my career.”

Derwin James is ready to hit the field #Chargerspic.twitter.com/vhA5Q5SwYi — NICK HAMILTON (@NickHamiltonLA) April 27, 2018

It was an interesting 12-hour turnaround for the rookie, as his life changed forever with the one phone call from Telesco at No. 17 in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“I got some sleep on the plane, but that was about it for me right now,” James said smiling.

The versatility that James displayed at Florida State will transfer masterfully into Gus Bradley’s defense. He joins a secondary with Casey Hayward, Jahleel Addai, Trevor Williams, and Desmond King. Bradley, who coached the Legion of Boom in Seattle, believes James has landed in an outstanding situation to begin his pro career.

“I’ve heard a lot of great things about him [Bradley]. He got to coach Jalen Ramsey, who’s a close friend of mine, and I feel like I fit in the system very well. I’m ready to come in and contribute to the team right away,” James said.

James’ athleticism is off the charts, his wingspan could be compared to that of an NBA player, and the fact he ran track and averaged a double-double in basketball while in high school, only adds the depth of talent this young safety possesses.

Although he was noted to be a top-10 pick in the draft, James is excited to play for the Chargers, and they expect him to play with a chip on his shoulder this season. As if he needed any more motivation, the product of Haines City and Auburndale High School in Florida never forgot his roots and is constantly reminded of how blessed and fortunate he is to play on Sundays in the NFL.

James enjoyed the L.A. experience on Friday, and made his rounds from Venice Beach, to LA Live, meeting Snoop Dogg, and dining at the LA Central Market in Downtown L.A.

However, there will be no bigger experience then when he takes the field for the first time at StubHub Center in front of thousands of Charger fans.