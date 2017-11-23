The Los Angeles Chargers defense celebrate after an interception during the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at the StubHub Center on November 19, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

If the Chargers want to take the next step towards making the NFL Playoffs, it all starts on Thanksgiving Day in the "House That Jerry Built."

The Chargers (4-6) will face the Dallas Cowboys (5-5) in a pivotal game that could catapult the victor to the postseason, and the loser, looking forward to the NFL Draft.

"We are still in the hunt," said Chargers' quarterback Phillip Rivers after his team started the season 0-4. "We're still right there in the division and the wild card which is a good thing."

L.A. is riding high after an impressive 54-24 blowout win over the hapless Buffalo Bills last Sunday at StubHub Center. However, after just three days of rest and preparation, they traveled across the country to face the reeling Cowboys.

Dallas is coming off a 37-9 blowout loss to their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and is still coming to grips with the six-game suspension to star running back Ezekiel Elliot.

In his place, Alfred Morris and Rod Smith have stepped up, combining for 102 yards on 25 carries in the loss to the Eagles.

On Thursday, the Cowboys will have to skip the mashed potatoes and try and carve through the Chargers defense, which is one of the best in the NFL.

Led by linebackers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, the Chargers defense will put tremendous pressure on Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott throughout the day. The bookend linebackers have a combined 19 sacks on the season.

"They have a good quarterback," Chargers' cornerback Casey Hayward said about Prescott. "But we will go in there and play our game [on Thursday]."

The Chargers and Cowboys will kickoff at 1:30 PM PST from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The game will air live on CBS in front of a national Thanksgiving audience. They game can be live streamed here and on FuboTV.

Fantasy Football Start/Sit:

Start: Dak Prescott, Phillip Rivers, Dez Bryant, Melvin Gordon, Alfred Morris, Keenan Allen, Nick Novak, Chargers Defense.

Sit: Terrance Williams, Tyrell Williams, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry, Antonio Gates, Jason Whitten, Dan Bailey, Cowboys Defense.

Betting Odds (Courtesy of Bovada):

Chargers: -1 (-115)

Cowboys: +1 (-105)

O/U: 47.5

Prediction: 28-20 Chargers

