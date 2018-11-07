Katie Hill Holds Lead Over Steve Knight in SoCal's 25th District

Voters fill out their ballots at a polling place to participate in early voting in California's 25th Congressional district on November 4, 2018 in Lancaster, California.

A Democratic newcomer appeared to have prevailed in a tight race early Wednesday with an incumbent Republican for a Congressional seat that represents the northern reaches of Los Angeles County.

Democrats put their hopes behind Katie Hill in her bid to unseat Republican Rep. Steve Knight in a district that stretches into Ventura County. The area is historically Republican, but 25th District voters went for Clinton in the presidential race two years ago, and recent polls show the race to be extremely close.

Hill was leading with 51 percent of the vote early Wednesday.

Knight is an Army veteran and former Los Angeles police officer who supported the Trump tax cuts and efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. Hill is a former executive for a homeless-services nonprofit agency, and she has expressed support for improvements in security on the U.S.-Mexico border and additional middle-class tax cuts.