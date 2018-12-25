How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Los Angeles

Los Angeles' Christmas tree recycling program annually recycles up to 100,000 trees, according to the city.

Here's what to know.

The recycled trees are saved from ending up in a landfill and are turned into mulch and compost.

There are several options for Los Angeles residents to properly dispose of Christmas trees, including using their green bin, curbside or dropping off, officials said.

To use a green bin for Christmas tree recycling, residents need to remove the decorations and stand and, if needed, cut the tree into pieces.

Residents unable to cut and place their tree in their green bin may leave it at the curb on their weekly collection day.

Make sure to remove all ornaments and tinsel.

Drop-Off Locations

The following locations are accepting trees for one day only -- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 6. Click here for a list of LA fire stations accepting trees until mid-January.