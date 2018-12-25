How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Los Angeles

Los Angeles' Christmas tree recycling program annually recycles up to 100,000 trees, according to the city.
Here's what to know.
- The recycled trees are saved from ending up in a landfill and are turned into mulch and compost.
- There are several options for Los Angeles residents to properly dispose of Christmas trees, including using their green bin, curbside or dropping off, officials said.
- To use a green bin for Christmas tree recycling, residents need to remove the decorations and stand and, if needed, cut the tree into pieces.
- Residents unable to cut and place their tree in their green bin may leave it at the curb on their weekly collection day.
- Make sure to remove all ornaments and tinsel.
Drop-Off Locations
The following locations are accepting trees for one day only -- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 6. Click here for a list of LA fire stations accepting trees until mid-January.
- Los Angeles Zoo Parking Lot in Griffith Park: Near the 5 and 134 freeway interchange
- Baldwin Hills: Rancho Cienega Recreation Center, 5001 Rodeo Road
- Encino: Balboa Sports Center, 17015 Burbank Boulevard
- Rancho Park: Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, 2551 Motor Avenue
- Sunland: Sunland Park, 8651 Foothill Boulevard
- Westchester: Westchester Municipal Building, 7166 West Manchester Avenue