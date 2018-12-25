How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Los Angeles - NBC Southern California
Holidays 2018

Holidays 2018

From gift guides to local events, your one-stop shop for the holiday season

How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Los Angeles

The recycled trees are saved from ending up in a landfill and are turned into mulch and compost to be used by residents and city staff.

By Staff Report

Published 17 minutes ago

    How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Los Angeles
    City of Los Angeles
    A Christmas tree left for curbside pick-up in Los Angeles.

    Los Angeles' Christmas tree recycling program annually recycles up to 100,000 trees, according to the city.

    Here's what to know. 

    • The recycled trees are saved from ending up in a landfill and are turned into mulch and compost.
    • There are several options for Los Angeles residents to properly dispose of Christmas trees, including using their green bin, curbside or dropping off, officials said.
    • To use a green bin for Christmas tree recycling, residents need to remove the decorations and stand and, if needed, cut the tree into pieces.
    • Residents unable to cut and place their tree in their green bin may leave it at the curb on their weekly collection day.
    • Make sure to remove all ornaments and tinsel.

    Drop-Off Locations

    The following locations are accepting trees for one day only -- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 6. Click here for a list of LA fire stations accepting trees until mid-January.

    • Los Angeles Zoo Parking Lot in Griffith Park: Near the 5 and 134 freeway interchange 
    • Baldwin Hills: Rancho Cienega Recreation Center, 5001 Rodeo Road
    • Encino: Balboa Sports Center, 17015 Burbank Boulevard
    • Rancho Park: Cheviot Hills Recreation Center, 2551 Motor Avenue
    • Sunland: Sunland Park, 8651 Foothill Boulevard
    • Westchester: Westchester Municipal Building, 7166 West Manchester Avenue

