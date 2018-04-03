Three California State Assembly seats in Southern California are up for grabs in a special primary election on Tuesday.

Candidates must win over 50 percent of the vote to be elected. If no candidate reaches that threshold, the top two vote-getters will head to a runoff election on June 5.

Los Angeles County voters in districts 39, 45, and 54 will choose their representatives for the lower house of the California State Legislature.

District 39 includes portions of the northeast San Fernando Valley. It was held by Democrat Raul Bocanegra until Nov. 2017, when he resigned after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. There are six candidates on the ballot to complete his term, including five Democrats – three of whom are women – and one Republican. You can find out more about the California State Assembly District 39 candidates from the nonpartisan website Voter's Edge here.

Source: California Citizens Redistricting Committee // wedrawthelines.ca.gov

District 45 encompasses a large portion of the western San Fernando Valley, including Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Woodland Hills, and Encino. The seat has been vacant since December, when Democrat Matt Dababneh also resigned because of sexual misconduct allegations. There are eight candidates on the ballot, including six Democrats, one Republican, and one without a party affiliation. You can find out more about the California State Assembly District 45 candidates from the nonpartisan website Voter's Edge here.

Source: California Citizens Redistricting Committee // wedrawthelines.ca.gov

District 54 represents a large part of the Westside including Culver City, Inglewood, Westwood, and Baldwin Hills. Democrat Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, the son of Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, resigned in December, citing health issues. There are four candidates in the race, including three Democrats and one Republican. You can find out more about the California State Assembly District 54 candidates from the nonpartisan website Voter's Edge here.

Source: California Citizens Redistricting Committee // wedrawthelines.ca.gov

Polls in all three districts open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Mail ballots must be postmarked by election day to be counted. Residents in these areas can find their polling places at lavote.net.