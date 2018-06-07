Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is headed back to the disabled list after he felt tightness in his back during a start on May 31, 2018 against the Philadelphia Phillies in Los Angeles, CA.

The injury bug bites all teams from time-to-time, but the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to always be the main course.

The Dodgers set the record for the most players on the disabled list in 2016, and backed it up with an MLB-high 38 total DL stints in 2017.

That trend has continued in 2018 as the Dodgers have already placed eleven different players on the DL in the first six weeks of the season.

As of today's date, injuries have made thirteen different players miss a total of 409 days on the DL, totaling nearly $17 million in salary spent towards injured players.

The biggest blow of course was the announcement on April 30 that two-time All-Star shortstop and 2016 National League Rookie of the Year Award winner, Corey Seager, would miss the rest of the season with a strained UCL in his right elbow and underwent Tommy John surgery.

Since then, more dominoes have fallen as veteran second baseman Chase Utley and Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda both joined the disabled list.

Just as things were starting to turn the corner, the Dodgers were dealt another blow as three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2014 MVP Clayton Kershaw came off the disabled list and immediately went back on it after a short start against the Phillies was hampered by a lower back strain, his third back injury in the last four seasons.

Here's the updates:

Tony Cingrani (left shoulder sprain): Cingrani is back on the disabled list for the second time this season with what is being diagnosed as a left shoulder sprain. Cingrani exited Wednesday's loss against the Pirates after he "felt pain" in his left shoulder during a relief appearance. Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts noticed that Cingrani's velocity had dropped 4-5MPH while on the mound and pulled him from the game. He will be reevaluated in Los Angeles.

Clayton Kershaw (lower back strain): Kershaw had been on the disabled list since May 6, but was activated on May 31 for a home start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kershaw did not look good as his velocity was down in the start, and he left the game in the fifth inning with a lower back strain. Kershaw said the injury was similar to the one he had last season, which saw him miss 40 days with the injury. Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said that he believed Kershaw would be out at least a month with the same injury this season.

Kenta Maeda (right hip strain): Maeda had been pitching well before a right hip issue took him out of a game against the Phillies in just the second inning last week. Maeda said after the game he had dealt with the hip strain before, but that it got progressively worse as the game went on last Tuesday. However, Maeda has been cleared to resume baseball activities and Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts believes he will be the first player to come off the disabled list as early as June 10th.

Chase Utley (left thumb strain): Utley's injury came as a surprise ahead of last Wednesday's game when it was announced that the veteran second baseman would head to the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb. Utley declined to comment on how he suffered the injury, but he appeared as a pinch-hitter last Tuesday night and the Dodgers did need bullpen help after Maeda's short outing in that game.

Rich Hill (Finger): Hill is back on the disabled list with the same nagging injury that has plagued his last few big league seasons: blisters. Despite the injury, Hill has continued to throw bullpen sessions and simulated games with tape on his finger. Hill also petitioned to the Major League office to allow tape on fingers for pitchers as position players are allowed to. Joe Torre said that MLB would hear a proposal from Hill during Winter Meeting in the offseason. Roberts said that there's no timetable for Hill's return—basically when the blister is fully healed—but when he is ready, he will require a rehab start.

Tom Koehler (Shoulder): Originally believed to be a bicep injury, Koehler was diagnosed with an anterior capsule strain early in spring training and was placed on the 60-day disabled list to start the season. Koehler threw his first bullpen session last week and his second this past weekend. Dave Roberts said that Koehler "felt strong," and left the session encouraged. Koehler is still a long way away however, requiring a simulated game and a rehab assignment before returning to big league action.

Julio Urias (Shoulder): The Mexican native underwent shoulder surgery last summer and is expected to be out until after the All-Star break. Urias has finally begun to throw off a big league mound, and Dave Roberts said the timetable of after the All-Star break, and a target of end of July is still the plan. He also noticed that Urias could provide bullpen help if needed.

Corey Seager (Elbow): The biggest blow of all for the boys in blue was announced on Monday, April 30 when the team reported that Seager was diagnosed with a right UCL sprain in his throwing elbow and have to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Seager's surgery took place in Los Angeles on Friday, May 4, performed by Dr. Neal El Atrtache. El Attrache told the team that the surgery was a "success," and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Seager would rehab at home in North Carolina for the remainder of the season.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (Groin): Ryu tore his groin muscle "off the bone," during a start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 2, and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list a month later on June 2nd. The move means Ryu is ineligible to return until the first week of July, but his target return is still expected to be after the All-Star Break.

Dodgers Injury Updates are provided each and every week, usually on Friday or Sunday throughout the season.