Yimi Garcia #63 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in relief. Garcia was placed on the DL retroactive to July 4, 2018.

The injury bug bites all teams from time-to-time, but the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to always be the main course.

The Dodgers set the record for the most players on the disabled list in 2016, and backed it up with an MLB-high 38 total DL stints in 2017.

That trend has continued in 2018 as the Dodgers have already placed eighteen different players on the DL thus far.

As of today's date, injuries have made those 18 players miss a total of 698 days on the DL, totaling over $23 million in salary to injured players.

The biggest blow of course was the announcement on April 30 that two-time All-Star shortstop and 2016 National League Rookie of the Year Award winner, Corey Seager, would miss the rest of the season with a strained UCL in his right elbow and underwent Tommy John surgery.

Recently, it's been the Dodgers' bullpen that has taken the brunt of the injuries as relief pitchers Tony Cingrani, Pedro Baez, Josh Fields, and Yimi Garcia all are battling different ailments.

Here are the latest updates on all the Dodgers injuries:

Yimi Garcia (Right forearm inflammation): Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to July 4, 2018. Most fans won't miss the right-hander as he's struggled recently, going 1-2 with a 5.21 ERA on the season. He will undergo further testing before Dodgers announce a timetable for his return, but don't expect him back before the All-Star Break.

Josh Fields (Right shoulder inflammation): Fields was placed on the disabled-list on June 28, following a relief appearance. As of July 4, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Fields would be at Camelback Ranch in Arizona along with a handful of other relievers during the team's Southern California road trip. He's not expected back until after the All-Star Break.

Walker Buehler (right rib soreness): The Dodgers number one prospect initially went on the disabled list with a right rib microfracture, but instead of a rehab assignment, Buehler pitched in relief of a June 28 game against the Chicago Cubs. The decision was disastrous as Buehler allowed five runs on five hits, in just one inning of relief. The next day, he went back on the DL, and was sent to Single-A Rancho Cucamonga for a rehab assignment. Things went well there, and Buehler threw a simulated game on Sunday in Anaheim. He's eligible to come off the disabled list on Monday, July 9.

Pedro Baez (right biceps tendintitis): Baez went on the disabled list on June 15th and is part of the list of players rehabbing at Camelback Ranch in Arizona. He is not expected back until after the All-Star break.

Dennis Santana (strained right rotator cuff): The Dodgers' rookie suffered a torn right lat muscle before his second career start in Pittsburgh on June 5, and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list after surgery to repair the muscle. As of July 8, Santana is out of his sling and on the road to recovery. He's ineligible to return until mid-August.

Tony Cingrani (left shoulder sprain): Cingrani has been on the DL since the beginning of June with a left shoulder sprain, and recently threw a bullpen session in Los Angeles. According to Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts, everything went well and Cingrani is part of the team rehabbing at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.

Tom Koehler (Shoulder): Originally believed to be a bicep injury, Koehler was diagnosed with an anterior capsule strain early in spring training and was placed on the 60-day disabled list to start the season. Koehler threw his first bullpen session last week and his second this past weekend. Dave Roberts said that Koehler "felt strong," and left the session encouraged. Koehler is still a long way away however, requiring a simulated game and a rehab assignment before returning to big league action.

Julio Urias (Shoulder): The Mexican native underwent shoulder surgery last summer and is expected to be out until after the All-Star break. Urias threw a bullpen session last week and is expected to throw two bullpen sessions this week. Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said that his velocity is in the upper 80s, and his delivery looks clean. He added that the team is encouraged by what they see, and eventually would like to ramp him up to be a starting pitcher. He will remain at Camelback Ranch in Arizona until that time.

Corey Seager (Elbow): The biggest blow of all for the boys in blue was announced on Monday, April 30 when the team reported that Seager was diagnosed with a right UCL sprain in his throwing elbow and have to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Seager's surgery took place in Los Angeles on Friday, May 4, performed by Dr. Neal El Atrtache. El Attrache told the team that the surgery was a "success," and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Seager would rehab at home in North Carolina for the remainder of the season.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (Groin): Ryu tore his groin muscle "off the bone," during a start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 2, and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list a month later on June 2nd. The move means Ryu is ineligible to return until the first week of July, but his target return is still expected to be after the All-Star Break. On Monday, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said that Ryu had a little groin tightness in his recovery efforts and that the team has "slow played him a little bit."

Dodgers Injury Updates are provided each and every week, usually on Friday or Sunday throughout the season.