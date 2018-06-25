Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers jokes aound in the dugout before a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 24, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The injury bug bites all teams from time-to-time, but the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to always be the main course.

The Dodgers set the record for the most players on the disabled list in 2016, and backed it up with an MLB-high 38 total DL stints in 2017.

That trend has continued in 2018 as the Dodgers have already placed fifteen different players on the DL thus far.

As of today's date, injuries have made those 15 players miss a total of 91 days on the DL, totaling over $22 million in salary to injured plaers.

The biggest blow of course was the announcement on April 30 that two-time All-Star shortstop and 2016 National League Rookie of the Year Award winner, Corey Seager, would miss the rest of the season with a strained UCL in his right elbow and underwent Tommy John surgery.

Recently, rookie pitchers Walker Buehler and Dennis Santana went on the disabled list with injuries, and everybody's favorite relief pitcher Pedro Barez went on the DL last week.

Thankfully, some of the team's injured players have started to get healthy as Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill, Clayton Kershaw and Chase Utley all returned in the last week.

Here are the latest updates on all the Dodgers injuries:

Pedro Baez (right biceps tendintitis): Baez went on the disabled list on June 15th and is reportedly rehabbing in Camelback Ranch in Arizona. Similar to fellow reliever, Tony Cingrani, there is no immediate timetable for his return.

Walker Buehler (right rib microfracture): The Dodgers number one prospect took a line drive off the rib on May 21 against the Colorado Rockies, but stayed in the game and made three consecutive starts before finally going on the June 12th. Buehler is progressing and threw a bullpen session on Sunday. Unfortunately, there is still no timetable for his return.

Dennis Santana (strained right rotator cuff): Santana was called up to the big leagues earlier than expected this season, but with the amount of injuries to the starting rotation, his services were needed last week in Colorado and Pittsburgh. However, Santana suffered a torn right lat muscle while warming up and went on the disable list on June 5th. On Saturday, he was transferred to the 60-day DL, making him ineligible to return until Aug. 8th.

Tony Cingrani (left shoulder sprain): Cingrani is back on the disabled list for the second time this season with what is being diagnosed as a left shoulder sprain. Cingrani is currently rehabbing at Camelback Ranch in Arizona, and is on a similar throwing program as Pedro Baez. There is no timetable yet for his return.

Tom Koehler (Shoulder): Originally believed to be a bicep injury, Koehler was diagnosed with an anterior capsule strain early in spring training and was placed on the 60-day disabled list to start the season. Koehler threw his first bullpen session last week and his second this past weekend. Dave Roberts said that Koehler "felt strong," and left the session encouraged. Koehler is still a long way away however, requiring a simulated game and a rehab assignment before returning to big league action.

Julio Urias (Shoulder): The Mexican native underwent shoulder surgery last summer and is expected to be out until after the All-Star break. Urias threw a bullpen session last week and is expected to throw two bullpen sessions this week. Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said that his velocity is in the upper 80s, and his delivery looks clean. He added that the team is encouraged by what they see, and eventually would like to ramp him up to be a starting pitcher. He will remain at Camelback Ranch in Arizona until that time.

Corey Seager (Elbow): The biggest blow of all for the boys in blue was announced on Monday, April 30 when the team reported that Seager was diagnosed with a right UCL sprain in his throwing elbow and have to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Seager's surgery took place in Los Angeles on Friday, May 4, performed by Dr. Neal El Atrtache. El Attrache told the team that the surgery was a "success," and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Seager would rehab at home in North Carolina for the remainder of the season.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (Groin): Ryu tore his groin muscle "off the bone," during a start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 2, and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list a month later on June 2nd. The move means Ryu is ineligible to return until the first week of July, but his target return is still expected to be after the All-Star Break. On Monday, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said that Ryu had a little groin tightness in his recovery efforts and that the team has "slow played him a little bit."

Dodgers Injury Updates are provided each and every week, usually on Friday or Sunday throughout the season.