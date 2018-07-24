Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers checks on Yasiel Puig #66 after he sustained a right intercostal oblique strain during his at bat in the fifth inning, forcing him to leave the game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium on July 8, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The injury bug bites all teams from time-to-time, but the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to always be the main course.

The Dodgers set the record for the most players on the disabled list in 2016, and backed it up with an MLB-high 38 total DL stints in 2017.

That trend has continued in 2018 as the Dodgers have already placed seventeen different players on the DL thus far.

As of today's date, injuries have made those 17 players miss a total of 875 days on the DL, totaling over $26 million in salary to injured players.

The biggest blow of course was the announcement on April 30 that two-time All-Star shortstop and 2016 National League Rookie of the Year Award winner, Corey Seager, would miss the rest of the season with a strained UCL in his right elbow and underwent Tommy John surgery.

Third baseman Justin Turner is the most recent Dodger to head to the DL after aggravating his groin on Sunday in Milwaukee.

Here are the latest updates on all the Dodgers injuries:

Justin Turner: (Right groin strain) Turner was dealing with right abductor tightness before the All-Star Game and was held out of the lineup in the final few games ahead of the Midsummer Classic. Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts believed that the conservative approach and extra rest was enough for Turner to be healthy, so after missing the first two games of the second half, he started on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Unfortunately, he felt tightness in his groin during the game and left after three innings. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Monday.

Yasiel Puig: (Strained right oblique) Puig felt something in his ribs after a couple swings at the plate in Anaheim before the All-Star break and went on the disabled list on July 9, with a right oblique strain. After a lot of rest and a visit with Liga MX soccer team, Club America, Puig is close to returning as Roberts said on Tuesday that the "Wild Horse," would be making a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City later that night, and is expected to be activated on Saturday before their game with the Atlanta Braves.

Tom Koehler (Shoulder): Originally believed to be a bicep injury, Koehler was diagnosed with an anterior capsule strain early in spring training and was placed on the 60-day disabled list to start the season. After getting close to a return, Roberts told reporters on Tuesday that Koehler had undergone season-ending surgery on his shoulder. Koehler was signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Dodgers before the season, but will never throw a pitch for the Boys in Blue in 2018.

Pedro Baez (right biceps tendintitis): Baez went on the disabled list on June 15th and is expected to rejoin the Dodgers on Thursday in the series opener with the Atlanta Braves.

Julio Urias (Shoulder): The Mexican native underwent shoulder surgery last summer and was expected to be out until after the All-Star break. Urias recently threw to live hitters in Arizona and his velocity is slowly returning. Roberts said that the plan is to slowly build Urias up to three innings and 45 pitches, likely meaning that Urias could have a bullpen role with the team when he's ready to return.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (Groin): Ryu tore his groin muscle "off the bone," during a start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 2, and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list a month later on June 2nd. Ryu is now eligible to return, but he suffered a setback during the first week of July. On Tuesday, Roberts said that Ryu would be ready to go on a rehab assignment as early as next week, and would need at least four appearances before his return.

Yimi Garcia (Right forearm inflammation): Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to July 4, 2018. Most fans won't miss the right-hander as he's struggled recently, going 1-2 with a 5.21 ERA on the season. There is no immediate time table for his return.

Josh Fields (Right shoulder inflammation): Fields was placed on the disabled-list on June 28, following a relief appearance. Fields and a few other relievers have been rehabbing in Arizona at Camelback Ranch. There is no immediate timetable for his return.

Dennis Santana (strained right rotator cuff): The Dodgers' rookie suffered a torn right lat muscle before his second career start in Pittsburgh on June 5, and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list after surgery to repair the muscle. As of July 8, Santana is out of his sling and on the road to recovery. He's ineligible to return until mid-August.

Tony Cingrani (left shoulder sprain): Cingrani has been on the DL since the beginning of June with a left shoulder sprain, and recently threw a bullpen session in Los Angeles. According to Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts, everything went well and Cingrani is part of the team rehabbing at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.

Corey Seager (Elbow): The biggest blow of all for the boys in blue was announced on Monday, April 30 when the team reported that Seager was diagnosed with a right UCL sprain in his throwing elbow and have to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Seager's surgery took place in Los Angeles on Friday, May 4, performed by Dr. Neal El Atrtache. El Attrache told the team that the surgery was a "success," and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Seager would rehab at home in North Carolina for the remainder of the season.

Dodgers Injury Updates are provided each and every week, usually on Friday or Sunday throughout the season.