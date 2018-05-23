FBI Targets Mexican Mafia in Los Angeles Raids - NBC Southern California
FBI Targets Mexican Mafia in Los Angeles Raids

By Jonathan Lloyd and Nyree Arabian

Published 2 hours ago

    FBI agents and other authorities at a staging area at the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area for Operation Dirty Thirds Wednesday May 23, 2018.

    Warrants were served Wednesday during an FBI raid in Los Angeles that targeted members of the Mexican Mafia.

    The suspects were being processed at the Whittier Narrows Recreation Center east of downtown Los Angeles. They will likely appear later Wednesday in federal court.

    Operation "Dirty Thirds" targeted the Mexican Mafia's control of the Los Angeles County jail system and several street gangs in Pomona, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. 

    The arrests are in connection with two federal racketeering indictments, according to authorities. More than 80 defendants were charged in the indictment.

    It was not immediately clear how many people were arrested. 

    A news conference was scheduled for 1 p.m.


