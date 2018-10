Officers are pursuing a driver Thursday on freeways in the San Fernando Valley.

The pursuit began after a report of a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. Details about the crime were not immediately available.

The pursuit involving a red sedan was on the 101 and 134 freeways before th driver turned onto the southbound 170 Freeway and into the Cahuenga Pass.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

