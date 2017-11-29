The fastest, most powerful production Corvette ever was unveiled this week ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show.



Just how powerful and fast is the 2019 Corvette ZR1? We're talking a top speed of 212 mph and a small block V8 engine that churns out a jaw-dropping 755 horsepower. But performance isn't just about speed -- the car is fitted with high-performance Brembo brakes, grippy tires and aero features that generate downforce at high speed. It's available in a coupe and convertible.



"The new Corvette ZR1 convertible is a supercar in all respects," said Mark Reuss, executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. "Few others can challenge the ZR1 convertible’s power and speed while offering the exhilaration of top-down motoring."



LA Auto Show visitors can see the latest version of the American sports car icon Dec. 1-10 at the Convention Center.