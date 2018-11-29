Wayback Machines: Photos From the Early Days of the LA Auto Show

The first Los Angeles Auto Show in January 1907, more than a decade before the city's first traffic light was installed, featured 99 cars and the latest in horseless technology at a Grand Avenue skating rink. There were two electric cars and gas-powered models with horsepower ranging 12 to 60. Forty-six manufacturers were represented, including names from another age -- Maxwell, Overland and White -- and those that have stood the test of time, like Cadillac and Ford.



As is was more than 110 years ago when the car was becoming part of the American landscape, the LA Auto Show remains a showcase for the latest in automotive development. When it opens Nov. 30 at the LA Convention Center, this year's show will feature more 60 global and North American debut vehicles, familiar manufacturers and new startups and 30 automakers with more than 1,000 vehicles on display.



Take a look back at the early days of the Los Angeles Auto Show.