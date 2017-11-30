 Photos: SUVs Are Everywhere at the LA Auto Show - NBC Southern California
By Jonathan Lloyd

18 minutes ago

Take a look around the floor at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show and you'll notice it looks a lot like Los Angeles' streets and freeways -- both are filled with SUVs

No longer just hulking, gas guzzling behemoths, today's SUVs check off several boxes for buyers. Hyundai and Nissan are showing off their new small SUVs at the show. Subaru is unveiling a three-row model called the Ascent. The latest version of the rugged Jeep Wrangler is on display alongside new SUVs from luxury brands Infiniti, Lexus, Lincoln and Porsche.

A combination of low gas prices, growing millennial families and a host of new models is fueling the SUV boom. As of October, overall U.S. vehicle sales were down 2 percent compared to the same period last year, but SUV sales were up 6 percent, according to Autodata Corp.

Here are some of the SUVs on display at the LA Auto Show, Dec. 1-10 at the LA Convention Center.

