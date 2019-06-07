All of the Rams' Draft Picks Have Signed Their Rookie Contracts - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
SoCal Sports 4 You

SoCal Sports 4 You

Follow the latest in professional sports across Southern California.

All of the Rams' Draft Picks Have Signed Their Rookie Contracts

The NFC champions didn't make a first-round selection for the third straight year

By Associated Press

Published 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Reasons to Consider a Career-Focused MBA Program
    Getty Images
    Los Angeles Rams helmets on the bench during their game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 10, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

    The Los Angeles Rams' eight draft picks have signed their rookie contracts.

    The Rams announced the deals Friday.

    The NFC champions didn't make a first-round selection for the third straight year. Their second-round pick, Washington safety Taylor Rapp, was the Rams' highest draft choice.

    Running back Darrell Henderson, cornerback David Long, offensive lineman Bobby Evans, defensive lineman Greg Gaines, offensive lineman David Edwards, safety Nick Scott and linebacker Dakota Allen also signed their contracts.

    The Rams completed their offseason organized team activities Thursday. They will hold a one-day official minicamp Tuesday.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices