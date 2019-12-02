Pickup Driver Crashes Into LAPD Officers' Patrol SUV in North Hollywood - NBC Southern California
Pickup Driver Crashes Into LAPD Officers' Patrol SUV in North Hollywood

The officers' injuries were not considered life-threatening

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured early Monday when a pickup truck driver slammed into their patrol car at an intersection in North Hollywood.

    The crash was reported at about 1 a.m. near Magnolia Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue. The officers entered the intersection on a green light when their SUV was struck by a Chevy Silverado driver who ran a red light, police said.

    The crash destroyed the front of the SUV.

    The pickup driver had a warrant out for his arrest, police said. Details about the warrant were not immediately available.

    The officers' injuries were not considered life-threatening.

