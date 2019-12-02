Pickup Driver Crashes Into LAPD Officers' Patrol SUV in North Hollywood

The officers were struck by a pickup driver at an intersection. Video broadcast Monday Dec. 2, 2019 on Today in LA.

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured early Monday when a pickup truck driver slammed into their patrol car at an intersection in North Hollywood.

The crash was reported at about 1 a.m. near Magnolia Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue. The officers entered the intersection on a green light when their SUV was struck by a Chevy Silverado driver who ran a red light, police said.

The crash destroyed the front of the SUV.

The pickup driver had a warrant out for his arrest, police said. Details about the warrant were not immediately available.

The officers' injuries were not considered life-threatening.