A driver wanted after a report of a burglary in Fullerton led officers on a pursuit that wound through neighborhoods west of downtown Los Angeles and into the city's Westside Monday March 5, 2018. (Published 6 hours ago)

Authorities pursued the driver of a sport utility vehicle at low speeds in neighborhoods west of downtown Los Angeles before he was boxed in at the entrance to a West LA mall parking lot.

The pursuit began after a report of a commercial business burglary in the Fullerton area.

The driver of a Ford sport utility vehicle was westbound on the 10 Freeway at midday before exiting onto streets in Mid-City. The driver stopped in a residential area, opened the SUV's lift-gate and appeared to reach inside before climbing back into the vehicle.

He appeared to pull into an underground parking garage at an apartment before reversing back out in the Palms area.

The pursuit ended at the entrance to the Westside Pavilion when officers used a pickup and SUV to box in the driver. The Pavilion is a shopping mall that will be undergoing renovations.