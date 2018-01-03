 See What Else Happened in 1994, the Last Time LA Hosted the NFL Playoffs - NBC Southern California
By Jonathan Lloyd

14 minutes ago

When the Los Angeles Rams host the Atlanta Falcons Saturday, it will mark the first time the LA Memorial Coliseum has hosted a playoff game since 1994 -- the same year that the Rams' quarterback was born. It was a year of several significant and memorable events, including the Northridge earthquake, the slayings of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, and the infamous attack that rocked figure skating as athletes prepared for the Winter Olympics in Norway.

Take a look back at what else happened in 1994.

