This November 23, 2011, file photo shows traffic at a stand still on the 405 Freeway near Los Angeles International Aiprort. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

If it feels like you’ve been spending half of your life sitting in traffic, you’re right, according to transportation analytics company INRIX.

Los Angeles is in the lead as the most congested city in the world with the worst traffic, beating out 1,360 other cities in 38 countries for the sixth consecutive year.

Motorists were estimated to have spent 102 hours on La La Land’s jam-packed freeways during morning commutes and the rush hour home in 2017. The city’s placement beat Moscow and New York City, which followed in second and third place in the study.

The INRIX study shows that the city's placement cost each Los Angeles driver $2,828 and the city more than $19 billion.

The U.S. had three cities in the study’s top five most congested cities, which included San Francisco at the fifth spot.