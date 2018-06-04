Michel Moore is LAPD's Next Chief

Michel Moore has been named LAPD chief. Mayor Eric Garcetti is set to announce the decision shortly. Moore will replace Charlie Beck, who is retiring later this month.

Beck announced in January that he will retire June 27, a year and a half before his second term ends. He has led the department since 2009.

The three finalists who reportedly met with Mayor Eric Garcetti were Deputy Chief Robert Arcos, Assistant Chief Michel Moore and San Francisco Police Department Chief William Scott. They were chosen by the board of the Los Angeles Police Commission from a field of five candidates.

Scott is a former LAPD member who left for San Francisco in 2017. Scott was sworn in as San Francisco's police chief on January 23, 2017, after 27 years at the LAPD, where he rose through the ranks to become a commander in 2012 and Deputy Chief of the South Bureau.

He grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, earned a degree in accounting from the University of Alabama, and is married with three children.

Moore has been with the LAPD for nearly 40 years. He is one of the department's highest-ranking officers.

Arcos is in charge of the department's Central Bureau, which includes downtown and areas to the northeast.