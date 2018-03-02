A cold storm moving down the coast of California could produce between a half-inch and an inch of rain Friday in parts of Los Angeles County.

Send Us Your Weather Photos: Email isee@nbcla.com or click here

Authorities warned residents in Los Angeles County burn areas to be prepared for mud and debris flows, which can developed during heavy downpours. The storm will continue to push south throughout the day.

A flash flood watch will be in effect through this afternoon in the San Gabriel Mountains and San Fernando Valley, where moderate rain was reported overnight. Showers are expected into Friday afternoon.

"It's a slow moving front, so it may take some time before the rain gets to your neighborhood," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola.



In the Antelope Valley, where southwest winds were blowing at between 20 and 35 mph and gusting to 40 mph, a wind advisory will be in effect until 9 p.m.

Mountain areas can expect snow and strong wind gusts.

The storm has been moving slowly down the West Coast this week, bringing snow to the Sierra Nevada Mountains, drenching rain to the Bay Area and flooding to Santa Barbara County, where a flash flood warning was in effect Friday morning.

Temperatures will remain cool into the weekend. Friday's Highs: 46 degrees on Mount Wilson; 54 in Lancaster; 55 in Palmdale; 57 in San Gabriel; 58 in Burbank; 59 in Pasadena; 60 in Downtown L.A., Long Beach, Avalon, Woodland Hills, and at LAX.