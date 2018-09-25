Head Coach Sean McVay talks to Quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams in a game against the Tennessee Titians at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Los Angeles will be in the NFL spotlight Thursday when the undefeated Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in a key NFC match-up.

But a 5:20 p.m. kick-off time doesn't exactly work with Los Angeles traffic, so the Rams and coach Sean McVay are helping out by issuing an "request for early dismissal" to employers.

The memo signed by McVay requests that fans be allowed to leave work early to "change into their Rams gear, meet up with friends and grab a rally towel before kickoff."

The Vikings are coming off an abysmal performance in a 27-6 loss at home to the Bills. The Rams lost starting cornerback Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters to injuries in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers.

Talib could miss a significant amount of time and will likely need surgery to repair his ankle. The 2016 All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler was acquired in a trade with Denver in the offseason.

Peters' calf injury makes him day-to-day on the injury report.