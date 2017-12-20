Todd Gurley #30 of the Rams warms up before the start of the first half of the 2016 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium. Gurley was among five Rams players selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl In Orlando, FL.

Now that deserves a high five.

The National Football League announced the rosters for the 2018 Pro Bowl on Tuesday, and the hometown Rams landed five players on the roster, the team's highest output since 2003.

Ironically, 2003 was the last time the Rams had a winning season, and it's no coincidence that their 10-4 record, and first place position in the NFC West were determining factors in the roster choices.

Among the five selections were punter Johnny Hekker, kicker Greg Zuerlein, punt and kick returner Pharoh Cooper, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and running back Todd Gurley.

"The presence of five of our players on the Pro Bowl roster is a testament to the collective effort of our team," said Rams first year head coach Sean McVay. "While we emphasize football as a team sport, we appreciate their individual contributions to our overall success. We're extremely proud of them, and it's great to see other players, coaches and fans recognize their achievements as well."

Cooper and Zuerlein were selected for the first time in their careers, Gurley for the second time in his three-year career, and Hekker and Donald will be heading to the Pro-Bowl for the fourth time in their careers.

In addition to the five selections, the NFL also announced that quarterback Jared Goff, offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, and cornerback Trumaine Johnson were Pro Bowl alternates.

In the NFC, only the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles had more Pro Bowl selections than the Rams with six players. The Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando, FL on January 28, 2018 at 3:00PM EST at Camping World Arena. It will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC.

For tickets, visit: www.VisitOrlando.com/ProBowl.