Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chagers breaks free from Blake Countess #24 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter of the preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are back.

This is meant both figuratively and literally. After a month-long road trip including a visit to London and a bye week, the Rams return to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Sunday in sole possession of first place in the NFC West.

At 6-2, the Rams will look to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games as they welcome the Houston Texans to Tinseltown.

For L.A. based sports fans, the Sunday afternoon game offers a chance at revenge against the city of Houston after the Dodgers were dealt a heartbreaking blow by the Astros in Game 7 of the World Series on Nov. 1.

The Texans are limping into Los Angeles with season-ending injuries to former Defensive Player of the Year, J.J. Watt, and presumed Rookie of the Year, DeShaun Watson. Week 10 won't be easy for new starter Tom Savage, as the NFL's 9th ranked defense will be waiting for him.

On the other side of the ball, sophomore quarterback Jared Goff is coming off a career-best game against the New York Giants and leads the best scoring offense in the NFL with 32.9 points per game.

The Texans and Rams will kickoff at 1:05 PM PST from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Southern California. The game will air on CBS and can be live streamed on NFL.com and FuboTV.

Fantasy Football Start/Sit:

Start: Jared Goff, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Todd Gurley, Tyler Higbee, Greg Zuerlein, Rams Defense.

Sit: Sammy Watkins, Tavon Austin.

Betting Odds (Courtesy of Bovada):

Texans: +11.5 (+450)

Rams: -11.5 (-700)

O/U: 45.5

Prediction: 28-17 Rams

Meanwhile, the City of Angels "other team," is headed to Florida this Sunday where the Chargers will face the number one ranked defense in the NFL in the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Led by shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars allow just 14 points per game, so Phillip Rivers, Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen will have their work cut out for them if they want to escape the Sunshine State with a victory.

On the bright side, the Chargers will have middle linebacker Denzel Perryman back on the field for the first time this season. Perryman will lineup alongside Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, adding ammunition to the team's already stout defense.

The Chargers and Jaguars will kickoff at 10:00AM PST from EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The game can be watched on CBS, and live streamed on NFL.com and FuboTV.

Fantasy Football Start/Sit:

Start: Melvin Gordon, Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry

Sit: Phillip Rivers, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin, Mike Williams, Nick Novak, Chargers Defense.

Betting Odds (Courtesy of Bovada):

Chargers: +4.5 (+190)

Texans: -4.5 (-230)

O/U: 41

Prediction: 27-24 Jaguars

Each and every week, NBC LA reporters Michael J. Duarte and Nick Hamilton bring you an NFL podcast entitled, "Bolts by the Horns," as the writers breakdown what's going on inside the worlds of both Los Angeles based football teams including; insider information, interviews with players and experts, latest injury updates, previews, predictions, betting odds, fantasy advice and more.

Give it a listen below: