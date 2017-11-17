Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams is seen before the game against the Houston Texans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The City of Angels has two NFL teams, and they're both headed in opposite directions.

The Los Angeles Rams are 7-2 and currently riding a four-game winning streak as they sit perched atop the NFC West. After a dominant, 33-7, victory over the Houston Texans, the Rams now have their sights set on old friend Case Keenum and the Minnesota Vikings.

Keenum is third in the NFL in QBR rating this season and he's out for revenge against the team that famously benched him in favor of rookie Jared Goff exactly one year ago.

Meanwhile, Goff has also excelled this season, and has posted back-to-back games of 300+ yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Despite not ranking in the top 10 in the league for QBR rating, Goff still has the best QBR improvement over any other quarterback from last season.

Both offenses are rolling right now, but it’s the defenses that will make the biggest impact on Sunday's game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings and the Rams are both ranked in the top 5 in the NFL in points per game allowed by their opponents at 18.3 and 18.0, respectively.

This should be a close game throughout as the Rams put their undefeated road record (4-0) on the line against the Vikings who have won their last five games overall. Something has to give on Sunday as the immovable object meets the unstoppable force on the gridiron.

The Rams and Vikings will kickoff at 10:00 AM PST from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will air love on FOX and can be live streamed on NFL.com and FuboTV.

Fantasy Football Start/Sit:

Start: Jared Goff (only if you don't have a better option), Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Todd Gurley, Greg Zuerlein, Rams Defense.

Sit: Sammy Watkins, Tavon Austin, Tyler Higbee.

Betting Odds (Courtesy of Bovada):

Rams: +2 (+115)

Vikings: -2 (-135)

O/U: 46

Prediction: 24-21 Vikings

The Chargers limp home to Los Angeles this weekend after a stunning loss to the Jaguars, 20-17, in Jacksonville last Sunday.

Rookie running back, Austin Ekeler, had two touchdowns in the game, and the Chargers led, 17-14, with the ball in their hands and under two minutes left in the game on two separate occasions, but were unable to seal the victory.

After a fumble by Ekeler and an interception by Phillip Rivers in overtime, the Jaguars busted through the door that the Chargers left open for them, and stole the victory at home, sending Los Angeles to a record of 3-6, and a steep climb ahead in the AFC Playoff picture.

Rivers announced on Monday that he suffered a concussion in the game, and did not practice all week as he went through the NFL's concussion protocol.

However, the team announced on Friday afternoon, that Rivers would indeed start against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, extending his consecutive games started streak to 195 (including playoffs).

Rivers has not missed a start since 2006, and that's bad news for the Bills who made a controversial quarterback change of their own this week as they benched starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman.

Taylor has only thrown three interceptions in nine starts this season, and led the Bills to a record of 4-2 before losing in blowout fashion in the team's last two games.

After throwing for just 57 yards and no touchdowns through three quarters in a 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday, Taylor was benched in favor of Peterman who subsequently led the Bills down the field for their only touchdown drive of the game.

New Orleans rushed for nearly 300 yards in the game, so look for the Chargers to hand the ball off early and often to All-Pro running back Melvin Gordon, as they look to gain most of their yards on the ground.

The Chargers have the worst rushing defense in the league, but linebackers Denzel Perryman, Melvin Ingram, and Joey Bosa know how to get after the quarterback and will be licking their chops at the sight of Peterman behind center.

The Chargers have won four of their last five head-to-head matchups with the Bills.

The Bills and Chargers will kickoff at 1:05PM PST from StubHub Center in Carson, CA. The game can be watched live on FOX, and live streamed on NFL.com and FuboTV.

Fantasy Football Start/Sit:

Start: Melvin Gordon, Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry, Chargers Defense.

Sit: Phillip Rivers, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin, Mike Williams, Nick Novak.

Betting Odds (Courtesy of Bovada):

Chargers: -6

Bills: +6

O/U: 41

Prediction: 24-20 Chargers

Each and every week, NBC LA reporters Michael J. Duarte and Nick Hamilton bring you an NFL podcast entitled, "Bolts by the Horns," as the writers breakdown what's going on inside the worlds of both Los Angeles based football teams including; insider information, interviews with players and experts, latest injury updates, previews, predictions, betting odds, fantasy advice and more.

This week's guests on the show were Rams' wide receiver Robert Woods and Chargers' rookie running back, Austin Ekeler. Give it a listen below: