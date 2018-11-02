 Did You See It? Thursday's Stunning Sunset as Seen From Around Southern California - NBC Southern California
Did You See It? Thursday's Stunning Sunset as Seen From Around Southern California

By Jonathan Lloyd

The first day of November left Southern Californians with a sunset to remember. The western sky exploded in a canvas of bright pastel colors, a stunning sight captured in photos from around the region.

