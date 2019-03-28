Officers Pursue Tanker Truck on Streets in Mid City Area - NBC Southern California
Officers Pursue Tanker Truck on Streets in Mid City Area

The driver entered a coned-off street near the Petersen Automotive Museum before surrendering in the Mid City area

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago

    An unusual pursuit involving a possibly stolen tanker truck wound through streets of Beverly Hills and other parts of Los Angeles Thursday morning. 

    Details about where and how the pursuit began were not immediately available.  It was not clear what the tanker was hauling. 

    The driver was eastbound on Wilshire Boulevard near the Petersen Automotive Museum when he made a left turn into a coned-off area. Officers in at least two sport utility vehicles followed the tanker onto Curson Avenue.

    Near Sixth Street and Curson Avenue, the man got out of the truck. He was talking on a cellphone, then surrendered when officers approached with guns drawn.

