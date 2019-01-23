Pine Tree Falls on Woman at LA Zoo Concession Stand

A large pine tree fell during a day of high winds in Los Angeles, injured a woman visiting the LA Zoo. Annettee Arreola reports for Today in LA on Wednesday Jan. 23, 2019. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Four people were injured Tuesday when high winds knocked down a tree at the Los Angeles Zoo in Griffith Park.

The pine tree fell at about 1 p.m. on a zoo pathway near a concession stand. The injured zoo visitors were standing near the concession area.

One woman was hospitalized. Details about her condition were not immediately available.

A witness said the woman, trapped under the branches, repeatedly asked whether her children were ok.

"I heard this huge noise," said witness Mario Ramirez. "It sounded like a big water splash that fell. I looked back, and my wife was like, 'Oh my God, go help them.' We saw kids crying and a lady trapped underneath."

Three other victims were treated at the scene.

The area was blocked off and zoo maintenance staff members cleared the area of debris.

The tree likely fell due to high winds, rain and satured soil, according to a statement from the zoo.

High winds have hammered Southern California this week following four days of rain last week. Wind advisories in effect for a widespread part of the region Wednesday are expected to expire at midday.