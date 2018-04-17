Three months after an onslaught of mud and debris swept through the Santa Barbara County community of Montecito, homeowners are still finding items they feared had been lost.



The items, some representing cherished memories, include jewelry, a wedding dress, statues and other items buried deep in hardened mud that crashed down hillsides in the January storm. A few days after the disaster, residents launched a Facebook page called Montecito Disaster Lost & Found, where missing belongings can be posted in the hope that they will be found. Items still unclaimed on the site include signed NFL helmets, a WWII canteen, a trumpet, an intact teacup and a wedding photo from the early 1900s.



Scroll down to see some of the items that brought a ray of hope to the lives of mudflow survivors.