Over 1,000 items from legendary performer, Liza Minnelli, will go to auction at the end of the month.

Liza Minnelli's personal items, items from her late father Vicente Minnelli, her late mother Judy Garland and various items used from countless film and television productions are all up for grabs.

The auction will be held July 30-Aug. 1 at Profiles in History, 26662 Agoura Road in Calabasa. Bids can also be placed online to qualified bidders the day of the auction. Click Here for More