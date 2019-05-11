Porsche Icons Bring a Vintage-Cool to the Universal Studios Backlot

Luftgekühlt means air cooled in German. And, it’s a word that has a special place in the hearts of Porsche enthusiasts, many of whom gathered Saturday at Universal Studios Backlot for an annual event that celebrates historic icons from the German automaker.



Air cooled in this case refers to the engine. Modern Porsches have liquid cooling systems, but from 1963 to 1998 Porsche’s best-known model -- the 911 -- was cooled by air.



To honor that bygone era, Luftgekühlt 6 brought together a curated collection of Porsches on famous Backlot sets like Courthouse Square from "Back to the Future," New York Street, Western Town and Mexican Town. It's an event that has been held at several locations around LA, placing 911s, 914s and historic racers in front of dramatic backdrops.



Scroll down for photos from Luftgekühlt 6.